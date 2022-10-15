Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Poll ram makes $14,000 at Moojepin sale at Katanning

By Jodie Rintoul
October 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a high of $14,000 at last weeks Moojepin Merinos on-property ram sale at Kataning for this ram held by Moojepin co-principal Hamish Thompson when it sold to the Page family, KJ & RJ Page, Pingelly. With Mr Thompson were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus (left), Brock Page, Moojepin co-principal David Thompson and buyers Paula Morales holding daughter Elena and Kane Page.

THERE may have been icy cold wind and showers outside the selling tent at last week's Moojepin Merinos on-property ram sale at Katanning but it didn't deter buyers from pulling their hands out of their pockets and bidding strongly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.