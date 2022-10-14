Farm Weekly

AFO (Australian Farm Optimisation model) creator Michael Young is a Channel 7 Young Achiever finalist

By Jasmine Peart
October 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young gun Michael Young has created a farm modelling app and set up a new business, Youngs Farm Analysis, to help farmers optimise their farm planning.

WHY do farmers do the things they do?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.