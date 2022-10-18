PRODUCERS looking for store cattle should look no further than this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.
In the sale on Friday, October 21, which will commence at the new time of 9am and be interfaced on AuctionsPlus, the Elders South West team is set to yard 1400 head which will suit a range of different buyers from lotfeeders and grass fatteners to backgrounders.
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said there will be a full yarding in this month's sale with a good number of beef and dairy cattle nominated already.
"With more than 600 beef steers and heifers nominated, there will be a good selection of heavy and feeder weight yearlings and weaner cattle as well as a selection of lighter backgrounder types on offer," Mr Carroll said.
"For those needing to replace cattle already sold, in the dairy section we have a good number from our regular vendors of both heavy liveweight and younger/lighter appraisal cattle coming in.
"With new receival and sale times now in place, please take note that all cattle to be sold by liveweight are to be delivered by 6pm Thursday, October 20 and appraisal cattle are to be delivered by Thursday 6pm or strictly by 7am on sale day.
In the beef offering Callanish Grazing, Thompsons Brook, will be one of the big vendors when it offers its final draft of last year's Charolais-Angus calves consisting of 60 steers and heifers.
The 16-18-month-old draft bred on their own Callanish Charolais and Angus bloodlines is estimated to weigh 440-460kg for steers and 420-440kg for heifers.
Elders Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said the Callanish cattle were later born May-drop calves, were very well bred and ideal cattle to finish on grain or grass for a quicker turn off.
Another large vendor of beef cattle will be Bridgetown graziers Norsca Holdings with 60 Angus cross steers and 20 Angus cross heifers dropped from February 1.
The 7-9mo Black Simmental, Limousin and Angus cross calves are estimated to weigh 340-400kg for steers and 360-380kg for heifers.
The calves are bred on Bonnydale Black Simmental, Balamara Limousin and Mordallup and Monterey Angus bloodlines.
Elders Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said they are a vendor-bred first draft of new season weaners that will be weaned for 10 days prior to sale and are good feeder cattle to finish for the trade.
MORE STORIES:
Donnybrook operation LO Miller will offer a draft of 35 Murray Grey weaners aged 12-14 months.
The draft will comprise 20 steers weighing 360-420kg and 15 heifers 340-400kg.
Mr Watling said they were an annual draft of spring-drop weaners from regular sellers at the October store sale which are good heavy feeder cattle.
There will be two sizable lines of beef steers which will come in from the Quindanning area.
The Cowcher family, MA & GD & BA Cowcher have nominated 50 Angus steers aged 12-14mo which are expected to weigh 320-400kg while LJ & KD Little will present 29 Angus and Red Angus steers aged 14-16mo that will weigh from 380-450kg.
Another vendor to offer a big line of steers will be J Sue & Co, Busselton, which has nominated 38 Murray Grey steers.
The 16-18mo steers are expected to weigh between 360-400kg.
In the beef heifer section M & K Forrester has nominated 28 Angus heifers and 11 Murray Grey heifers.
The 10-12mo owner bred draft on Monterey bloodlines expected to weigh 280-300kg, were from the family's Esperance breeding herd and have been backgrounded at Donnybrook since weaning.
Mr Roberts described the draft as good quiet heifers to tuck away and join next year.
Along with the quality lines of beef cattle on offer there will also be some top lines of Friesian steers and first-cross steers on offer from regular vendors.
The largest vendor in these pens will be WL Oslthorn, Boyanup, with 100 poddie steers aged 6-8mo
The Oslthorn's offering will consist of 50 Friesian steers and 50 Simmental-Friesian first-cross steers.
It will not only be the Oslthorns that will have large numbers of poddies on offer.
Regular vendor Negus Enterprises, Tutanup, will present 50 owner-bred Friesian steers aged 4-6mo, while West & Haggerty, Capel, has nominated 40 Frieisian steers which are slightly younger at 3-4mo.
Another big seller will be regular vendor Dudinalup Pastoral Co, Nannup, with an offering of 56 Friesian steers aged 28-30mo that were purchased in from previous store sales and grown out.
Also older in the heavyweight Friesian steers will be 24 steers aged 18-24mo from Remo Procopio, Nannup.
In the 10-14mo age range the biggest vendors will be J & P Enterprises, Boyanup, with 50 Frieisan steers aged 12-14mo while Kingsley McSwain, Busselton, will offer 30 owner-bred Friesians steers and 15 Angus-Friesian steers which are are all 10-12mo.
To round out the sale there will be a run of breeders and in these pens Taylor Agriculture, Harvey, will offer 10 mated Angus cows and calves.
The first to second calving females have three-four month old Murray Grey sired calves at foot and have been running back with a Speckle Park bull.
Mr Roberts said they are a genuine line of quiet young Angus cows that have been running with an excellent Speckle Park bull.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.