Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Elders Boyanup store sale to offer 1400 head on Friday, October 21

October 18 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of the 80 Black Simmental, Limousin and Angus cross weaners (60 steers, 20 heifers) aged seven to nine months to be offered by Norsca Holdings, Bridgetown, at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, October 21, commencing at 9am.

PRODUCERS looking for store cattle should look no further than this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.