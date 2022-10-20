Another farm death

WorkSafe is investigating the work-related death of a 35-year-old female farmhand at a property near Collie this morning.
The woman was reported to have been thrown from a quad bike while rounding up cattle, which resulted in fatal injuries.
WorkSafe investigators examine the circumstances of incidents with a view to ensuring compliance and preventing future incidents of a similar nature.
WorkSafe WA Commissioner Darren Kavanagh said any work-related death was a tragedy, and relayed his sincere condolences to the woman's family and other workers at the farm.
This is the latest onfarm tragedy and follows that of a 68-year-old Brookton farmer near Beverley recently.
Well-known farmer Colin Butcher was reported to have been working on his farm when he was struck by machinery.
Liberal Agricultural Region MP Steve Martin was a close friend of Mr Butcher and said it was a great loss for the tight knit community.
"We got to know each other a bit more closely in recent years because we share a hobby in bike riding, so I've done a few hours on the bike with him," Mr Martin said.
"Colin was a really strong champion for agriculture and farming and always willing to share some ideas and give some advice.
"He was also a community minded person so he will be hugely missed - my enormous sympathies and condolences go to the Butcher family."
Shire of Brookton president Katrina Crute extended her sympathies to Mr Butcher's friends and family.
After the previous fatality, Commissioner Darren Kavanagh said any work-related death was a tragedy and relayed his sincere condolences to the man's family.
The commissioner initiated an inquiry into safety in the agriculture sector in June.
Independent inquirer Pam Scott is meeting with a series of industry groups and individual stakeholders in the industry and visiting regional towns this month for public consultations.
The inquiry is expected to be completed early next year.
