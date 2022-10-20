Farm Weekly
Breaking

WorkSafe investigating Collie farm death

Updated October 20 2022 - 8:29am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another farm death

WorkSafe is investigating the work-related death of a 35-year-old female farmhand at a property near Collie this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.