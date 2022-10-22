Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Ida Vale White Suffolk peaks at $5100 at Tamesha Gardner and Andrew Greenup's 26th annual sale at Kojonup

By Tamara Hooper
October 22 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders territory sales manager Kojonup, Liam Want, Royston White Suffolk stud principal, Sandy Forbes (centre), Napier and Ida Vale stud co-principal, Tamesha Gardner, with the overall top-priced ram and top priced White Suffolk sire, that Ms Forbes purchased for $5100.

THE end of an era has led to the beginning of a new chapter for Tamesha Gardner and Andrew Greenup's Ida Vale stud in Kojonup, with their 26th annual sale being a celebration of their White Suffolk stud at its last ever sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.