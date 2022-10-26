THE pendulum swung into the buyers' favour for choice and value at the 22nd annual Riverbend Poll Dorset and Border Leicester on-property ram and ewe sale at Eneabba.
Following last year's strong sale, Riverbend stud principal Chris Patmore assured clients there would be more rams available this year, particularly Border Leicesters, and he delivered.
New and return buyers from local areas, Central Midlands and coastal areas, northern Wheatbelt and Great Southern enjoyed objectively selecting their terminal and maternal joining requirements from an increased catalogue of rams.
There were 55 more rams offered this year to give buyers a greater selection with a top catalogue of 133 commercially presented Poll Dorset and Border Leicester rams and first cross Border Leicester ewes that buyers have come to know and trust.
At the end of selling, the Elders selling team cleared 108 rams (81 per cent) rams at auction for an overall average of $1142.
The greater numbers saw values ease with this year's total ram average back $620 on last year's sale where all 78 rams sold at auction to average $1762.
The sale kicked off with the feature yarding of 1280 first cross 1.5yo Border Leicester ewes offered in four run-of-the-gate drafts of varying numbers.
While there was some interest logged into the sale on AuctionsPlus, it didn't translate into any Eastern States' buying competition and all ewes remained in WA.
The ewes averaged $185 per head overall which was back $63 on last year's sale where 1200 ewes averaged $248.
Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry said overall it was a pleasing result.
"The Riverbend sheep were in outstanding nick, certainly the ewes which were a good 10 to 15 kilograms plus heavier than last year after enjoying a good winter and spring," Mr Curry said.
"The overall clearance was pleasing to see after a tough year for sheep producers in terms of market conditions.
"In years gone by we have seen strong interest from the Eastern States on the ewes, but energy prices appeared to have restricted that this year.
"This allowed long-term local supporters of the ewe sale to access good numbers of ewes at commercial values.
"The Poll Dorsets were well supported from the regular contingent of local buyers and the increased numbers of Border Leicester rams saw competition through most of the catalogue but trailed off towards the end of the sale."
With only a few buyers operating on the ewes, bidding was subdued and ewes sold from the reserve of $180 to a $200 top price, paid by Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer representing Department of Primary Industry's and Regional Development (DPIRD) Katanning.
Return buyers the Roe family, Benalong Grazing, Gingin, were represented by Will and Fred Roe at the sale and secured 700 first cross ewes paying $184 for a line of 300 ewes and $180 for the sale opening draft of 400 ewes.
Will Roe said the family have been buying ewes on and off at Riverbend for about 15 years with their previous ewe purchase in 2017.
The ewes will be joined to Poll Dorset rams in the first week of November to lamb from April to mid-May with all lambs aimed at the sucker market from August to October when they hit 22-23kg dressed weight at 48-49kg average liveweight.
Mr Roe said the Riverbend ewes did well for them.
"We don't want to feed and shear the lambs, so we aim to turn them all off as suckers," Mr Roe said.
"The ewes have the growth and traditionally have cut $30 of wool, our black tag ewes which we are selling this year weighed 80kg.
"We shear in August and the Border Leicester cross is a bit less susceptible to flystrike compared to some other cross breeds.
"They are maternal sheep with good fertility, we are scanning 145pc in lamb and marking 130pc lambs with management."
The other line of 300 ewes was purchased by D & B Mondello, Badgingarra.
The team of 60 Poll Dorset rams kicked the ram proceedings off with 48 rams (80pc) selling under the hammer to average $1109, down $237 compared to last year's average of $1346 for a complete clearance of 50 rams.
With the acquisition of the Borderland stud and former Minderoo stud flocks, Border Leicester ram numbers were significantly increased to 73 rams this year with 60 rams (82pc) selling at auction to average $1168.
As expected, this bought the average down by $1336 on last year's sale where buoyant demand on a small team of 25 rams saw averages climb to $2504.
In the Poll Dorset line-up, regular top-end buyer Neil Reed, H & UD Reed, Arrin Park Merino stud, Three Springs, went to script when he paid to the breed's $1700 top price twice in a team of five Poll Dorset rams.
He said they have been joining Riverbend Poll Dorset rams to their commercial mature Merino ewes in their fourth lambing for some time with the rams due to go in from the first week of November.
Mr Reed said this year was shaping up similar to 2021 where they turned off 80 per cent of their April-May drop prime lambs as suckers weighing around the 42-44kg liveweight with the balance carried through on lupin stubbles and turned off early in the new year.
The Errington family, M & B Errington, Jurien Bay, buy big numbers of Poll Dorset rams annually and this year was no exception where they collected 11 rams costing most price intervals from $800 to $1650.
Original 22-year Riverbend ram buyers Brian and Tessa White, Whites (Barara) Pty Ltd, Eneabba, purchased nine Poll Dorset rams paying from $1100 to $1400.
Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale-Powell sourced 14 Poll Dorset rams for three orders including eight for Midland Farm, Gidgegannup and four for return buyers Spencer Farming Company, Mingenew.
Fellow Mingenew graziers Cosgrove Farming collected five Poll Dorset rams and RG & TJ Crannage, Mokine, purchased four rams.
In the line-up of Border Leicester rams, Mr Spicer secured eight rams for the DPIRD Katanning order, paying from $1800 to the sale's $2000 top price twice for two Borderland blood rams.
Jurien Bay graziers SW Richards & Co outlaid from $800 to $1200 for a team of 15 Border Leicester rams to be the sale's volume ram buyer.
Gingin buyers RHG & BS Alp, Gingin, finished a couple of rams shy with a solid contribution of 13 Border Leicester rams clerked to their account costing from $800 to a $1550 top price paid for six of the rams.
Hamilton Bros, Moora, loaded nine Border Leicester rams onto the trailer while Mr Tyndale-Powell sourced four rams on behalf of return buyers P & D Hannagan, Mingenew.
