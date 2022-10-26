Farm Weekly
Increased ram offering at 22nd annual Riverbend Poll Dorset and Border Leicester ram sale at Eneabba

By Kane Chatfield
October 26 2022 - 10:30am
Riverbend Border Leicester and Poll Dorset stud principal Chris Patmore (left), volume ewe buyers Fred and Will Roe, Benalong Grazing, Gingin and Elders Mingenew agent Ross Tyndale-Powell with some of the 700 first cross Border Leicester ewes purchased by Benalong Grazing for $180 and $184 at the 22nd annual Riverbend on-property ram and ewe sale at Eneabba last week.

THE pendulum swung into the buyers' favour for choice and value at the 22nd annual Riverbend Poll Dorset and Border Leicester on-property ram and ewe sale at Eneabba.

