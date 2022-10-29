Farm Weekly
Babanginy Australian Whites sells to $4100 at the Kojonup showgrounds

By Kyah Peeti
October 29 2022 - 2:00am
Top-price ram buyers at the sale were Kent (left) and Nicole Muir, Wyndarra Grazing, Perup, and holding the top-price ram is Babanginys Rhys Muir with Billie and Helen Norris, Sophie Muir holding baby Eve and Nutrien Kojonup representative Charlie Wood.

THE first Babanginy/Bridge- town Whites ram sale auction turned out to be a huge success when it was held at the Kojonup showgrounds on Monday.

