A QUALITY line-up of White Suffolk rams, with the figures to back them up, were well-supported by loyal, local clients at the Glenbrook White Suffolk ram sale at Darkan last week.
Determined to purchase the rams because they know they work out in the paddock, the stud's loyal followers pushed prices to a sale high $2900 and cleared all 128 rams on offer.
With a very even line-up of rams from start to finish, the 22 registered bidders were consistent and solid throughout, ensuring a positive sale result for Glenbrook principals Robert and Roz Cuthbert.
By the end of the sale the Elders selling team led by auctioneer Nathan King had sold all 128 rams offered to 21 different buyers from both the local area and as far away as Cowaramup at an average of $1023, which was up $11 on last year.
In last year's sale the stud sold 126 rams from 131 offered to a top of $2250 and an average of $1012.
Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer said the Cuthberts presented a great line-up of White Suffolk sires which was very even from start to finish and buyers responded accordingly.
"Overall it was a very solid sale throughout which was well-supported once again by loyal, local clients who know how the rams perform," Mr Spicer said.
"Buyers were able to purchase from the front row right through the back row with ease as the rams were like peas in a pod and very even.
"The genetics the Cuthberts have invested in recent years are paying off as it was a great line of rams with plenty of muscle and good structural correctness."
The $2900 top price was set early in the sale when Mr King offered up an upstanding, long-bodied, well-muscled sire in lot seven.
After an opening bid of $2000 on the ram the price quickly rose to $2900 before Mr King knocked the ram down to Elders, Darkan agent Wayne Peake, who was buying for return buyer JB & RA Worgan & Sons, Cowaramup.
Mr Peake said the ram displayed good length and depth of body and was good on its feet.
"He is a structurally sound ram and he also has a good eye muscle depth figure," Mr Peake said.
"The Worgans have been buying here for 14 years and are very happy with the results they are achieving with the Glenbrook bloodline.
"They run a nucleus flock of White Suffolk ewes to breed their own rams and this ram will be used as a sire in that flock."
The 120 kilogram ram has Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 0.43 birthweight (BWT), 17.84 post weaning weight (PWWT), 1.55 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), -0.65 post weaning fat (PFAT), 4.11 lean meat yield (LMY) and -0.60 intramuscular fat (IMF), along with a 136.75 lamb eating quality (LEQ) index and a 144.13 terminal carcase production (TCP) index.
The second top price was $1500 and it was bid by the Hulse family, M Hulse & Co, Darkan.
The Hulses went to $1500 for a 114kg ram which has ASBVs of 0.36 BWT, 15.17 PWWT, 2.19 PEMD, -0.64 PFAT, 3.87 LMY and -0.58 IMF along with indexes of 135.04 LEQ and 142.26 TCP.
Along with the second top-priced ram, the Hulses purchased another four sires, finishing with a team of five at an average of $1270.
The next best price was $1450 and it was paid by the day's volume buyer Jeremy Humphris, Wandibirrup Grazing, Beaufort River, who finished with 23 rams at an average of $853.
Mr Humphris, who was only buying from the stud for just the second time, said he was chasing large-framed, well-muscled rams which had high indexes.
Heading to the Humphris family's property at $1450 was a 126kg ram which has ASBVs of 0.57 BWT, 18.07 PWWT, 1.18 PEMD, -1.21 PFAT, 4.47 LMY and -0.66 IMF along with indexes of 134.79 LEQ and 142.86 TCP.
The Humphris family this season is aiming to join 3000 ewes to White Suffolk sires for a July/August lambing.
Mr Humphris said their program revolved around them selling a portion of the ewes as a mated product.
"As our program revolves around selling some of the ewes as mated we made the move from Suffolk to White Suffolk sires last year as that was what our clients preferred," Mr Humphris said.
Elders, Narrogin agent Paul Keppel, like last year, had an influence on the top end of the market, bidding for client of more than five years Gnaring Pastoral Co, Wandering.
Mr Keppel, who was chasing rams with a low birthweight and good growth, finished with eight rams at an average of $1181 and top of $1400 for the operation.
His $1400 purchase was a 109kg ram which had indexes of 140.98 for LEQ and 147.26 for TCP.
Along with Mr Humphris there were another four buyers which purchased double figured teams and the biggest of these buyers was repeat clients the South family, Duncan P South & Co, Darkan, finishing with 15 rams to a top of $1200 and at an average of $1027.
Michael South said when selecting the family's rams he was looking for rams with a good structure and good indexes values.
"We will join 3000 ewes to White Suffolk rams this year and we like using White Suffolk rams as they are easy lambing and the lambs grow out to a good size, quickly," Mr South said.
Just one ram shy of the South family's tally and purchasing 14 rams was return buyer Kieran Power, KD Power Pastoral Co, Boyup Brook.
Mr Power averaged $1057 for his team which topped at $1300.
Also collecting double figure teams was long-term client Taylor Holdings Pty Ltd, Darkan, which secured 11 rams to a top of $1000 and an average of $884 bidding through Mr Spicer, while Prowse & Co, Darkan, which left a buying order that was executed by Elders stud stock representative Lauren Rayner, purchased 10 sires to a top of $1300 and an average of $990.
Other strong supporters of the sale that purchased more than five rams and averaged $1000 or more for their purchases were IG & SB Rutherford & Sons, Duranillin, which averaged $1108 for six, while GW & KA Prowse, Darkan and BG & SJ Robinson, Wagin, both purchased five rams at averages of $1125 and $1000 respectively.
Stud co-principal Roz Cuthbert was very happy with the final sale result, especially the 100 per cent clearance.
"It is always good when you sell them all," Ms Cuthbert said.
"It was pleasing yet again to see all our return clients, who have bought from us for many years, back buying strongly as this tells us they are happy and we are on the right track with our breeding program."
