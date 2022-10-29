Farm Weekly
Glenbrook White Suffolks top at $2900 at Darkan ram sale

By Jodie Rintoul
October 29 2022 - 11:00pm
With the $2900 top-priced ram at last weeks Glenbrook White Suffolk ram sale at Darkan were Glenbrook co-principal Roz Cuthbert (left), Elders stud stock representative Lauren Rayner, Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill and Glenbrook co-principal Robert Cuthbert. The ram was purchased by JB & RA Worgan & Sons, Cowaramup.

A QUALITY line-up of White Suffolk rams, with the figures to back them up, were well-supported by loyal, local clients at the Glenbrook White Suffolk ram sale at Darkan last week.

