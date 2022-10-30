The collaborative effort generates a unique Merino dataset that can be analysed to better understand how current selection approaches, using visual selection along with raw data, sire adjusted means, flock breeding values (FBV) (within site/drop) and Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) with and without genomic information, best predict the lifetime performance of the Merino ewe and how breeding strategies might be enhanced to deliver better productivity improvements to industry in the future (source: Merino Superior Sires).