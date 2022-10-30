Farm Weekly
Scott River steers blitz in trade cattle section at the Brunswick Show

By Rob Francis
October 30 2022 - 3:00am
Daryl Avery and Charlotte Durin, WA, BE & DC Avery, Scott River, with their grand champion and reserve champion steers at the Brunswick Show. The steers sold at $4000 and $3000 to Harvey Beef.

THE trade cattle section of the Brunswick Show continued as a premium event in the WA cattle industry when more than 70 trade cattle were entered and judged by industry stalwart, Jim Goodchild, who has a lifetime of experience in the meat trade.

