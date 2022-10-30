THE trade cattle section of the Brunswick Show continued as a premium event in the WA cattle industry when more than 70 trade cattle were entered and judged by industry stalwart, Jim Goodchild, who has a lifetime of experience in the meat trade.
Sponsors, led by Harvest Road, ensured great interest and support for exhibitors.
The quality and finish on all the entries was excellent, but two steers from WC, BE & DC Avery Scott River, blitzed them all when winning both grand champion and reserve champion ribbons.
Weighing 548 kilograms, the champion was later knocked down to Harvey Beef for the top sale price of $4000.
Harvey Beef buyer, Jono Green, then backed this up by paying $3000 for the reserve champion stablemate, weighing slightly more at 552kg.
Both steers carried Monterey Murray Grey and Summit Gelbvieh genetics.
There was great support forthcoming in the sale from many butchers, lotfeeders, processors and agents ensuring all entries sold for above current market rates.
Several other exhibitors saw good returns, including Denise and Gerald Young, Yornup, when their steers returned $2872 and $2810 when bought by Swansea Meat Market and Western Meat Packers respectively.
The 668kg and 666kg steers sold at 430c/kg and 422c/kg.
While not winning any champion ribbons, Alcoa Farmlands, Waroona, proved the market suitability of its cattle when its Angus steer weighing 652kg sold for $2868 at 440c/kg to Western Meat Packers while two others both went to Dardanup Butchering.
Weighing 628kg one returned $2851 at 454c/kg, while the other weighing 622kg sold for $2848 and 458c/kg.
Ryan's Quality Meats was a major buyer, including a Limousin steer weighing 562kg that made $2866 when making 510c/kg for Frogmore Grazing.
The lighter end of the entries saw strong support from lotfeeders, in particular, Welldon Beef, Williams, which bought nine pens to a top of $2206 for two Simmental steers weighing 421kg from Yourdaming Grazing, Collie.
B & M Waddell also added support, taking several lots to top at $2241.
Campbell Nettleton secured several animals for Coles, starting with a 551kg steer from D Hollins costing $2523.
Mr Nettleton paid $2699 for the last heifer sold, an Angus from Henderson Glendale, Boyup Brook, weighing 572kg it sold at 472c/kg.
Volunteers are the backbone of rural events and Rodney Galati and Kim Fry and helpers set an unbeatable standard for other events to follow.
The Pink Cow project was a highlight for many and the generosity of bidders received a round of applause when the hammer finally came down at $25,000, with the bidding syndicate led by James Giacci the buyers.
Proceeds and future money raised goes to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.