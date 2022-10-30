CELEBRATIONS were all around Walkaway, when the Walkaway Country Women's Association of WA (CWA) celebrated its 90th anniversary recently.
The centrepiece was a cake of the Walkaway branch headquarters, which has been the meeting place for the group since 1959.
The building is listed by the City of Greater Geraldton as an important landmark for women's cultural history.
It is traditional that the surrounding branches are invited to celebrate CWA milestones, however the Walkaway branch also wanted to involve the local community.
It opened up its doors and invited the people of Walkaway to have a 'cuppa' and some signature CWA scones and a look at the new renovations done to the historic building.
Members from Geraldton, Yuna, Northampton and Mingenew came to celebrate the 90-year milestone.
CWA Walkaway president Mary Wake said although she had only been at the branch for five of the past 90 years, it was amazing to see what the group has achieved over that period of time.
"We are very proud of ourselves," Ms Wake said.
MORE STORIES:
The 90-year anniversary showcases how necessary the organisation is to country women and its relevance to this day.
Ms Wake believes the CWA is more than just cooking delicious meals and crafting - it is also about giving back to the community and creating life-long friendships.
"If being a member of CWA depended on how we cook or do craft, I wouldn't qualify," she said.
"We do like to concentrate a lot on our social obligations of the community."
It also enables members to encounter different people from walks of lives they might not normally meet, Ms Wake said.
Audika is a sponsor of the Walkaway branch and Ms Wake is excited by the partnership.
At the end of November they will be running a free hearing test pop-in session, where people can talk to the Audika team over a coffee or tea.
Ms Wake said it was nice to lure services to the community, rather than the community having to search for services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.