A NEAR capacity yarding of almost 1400 cattle greeted buyers at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale where there was a strong contingent of buyers.
Lotfeeder competition increased over recent sales, along with AuctionsPlus support.
Heavy cattle continued to attract processor enquiry as well as strong agent and grazier interest.
Quality generally was very good to excellent with just a few lines showing having had a tougher time.
Beef steers topped at $2337 and 590c/kg, while beef cross steers pipped them to reach $2425.
A small offering of beef heifers cracked the $2000 barrier when the top pen made $2023.
A good selection of heavy Friesian steers sold to $2197 and 360c/kg.
Beef steers selling appraisal reached $1710, with their dairy counterparts making up to $1400.
Friesian poddies continued their upward trend when selling to $930, while the only pen of quality first cross heifers made $2200.
A bigger selection of cows and calves sold to strong competition, topping at $3700, while a couple of lines of mated cows made to $1900.
Overall, the sale result was similar to the past two at Boyanup with slight variance on different types.
As good as this result was it pales in comparison with a store sale this scribe attended last week in South Gippsland, Victoria, where heavy beef steers over 600kg made up to $3660 and 420kg steers reached $2800.
Interestingly, weights were displayed but the cattle were sold in dollars a head, causing many calculators to work overtime.
Harvey Beef got the sale off strongly when buying the first pen of nine Angus weighing 485 kilograms from KSS Consolidated at 480c/kg to cost $2330.
Ten Angus from Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook, joined those at $2275 and 476c/kg.
A line of 11 from MA, GD & BA Cowcher, Williams, then sold to Elders Busselton representative Jacques Martinson for $2180, with Harvey Beef taking 11 at $2151 and 470c/kg.
Five pens of black steers from Norsca Holdings, Donnybrook, topped at $2159 when Kalgrains bid to 562c/kg for the 384kg steers.
Welldon Beef, Williams, secured a pen for $2066 before Caris Park, Pinjarra, paid $2023 at 572c/kg.
John Gallop, buying for O'Meehan & Co, picked up the last two pens for $2016 and $1954, with the last pen making the top price of 590c/kg.
The overall top of $2337 was paid by Harvey Beef for nine Murray Grey cross steers averaging 521kg from LJ & KD Little when bidding to 448c/kg.
Princess Royal Trading, South Australia, continued supporting the sale by paying $2231 at 448c/kg for another 10 of the Little family grey steers.
AuctionsPlus secured two pens from J Sue & Co, Busselton, paying $2041 and AuctionsPlus secured two pens from J Sue & Co, Busselton, paying $2041 and $2133 at 470 and 486c/kg respectively.
A run of Charolais steers from Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook, all sold for more than $2000 and to top at $2220, paid by Princess Royal Trading, while S Henry also sold Charolais steers for $2240 to Kalgrains.
Callanish Grazing took top price honours in the beef heifers when its pen of nine Charolais weighing 481kg made $2203 when Princess Royal Trading bid to 458c/kg for the 481kg females.
The top of 516c/kg was paid by Harris Beef Enterprises, Dardanup, for eight Charolais weighing 362kg from ED & JS Hoddle, Collie.
The small number of beef cross steers then reached a top of $2424 when Kookabrook Livestock took the three weigh- ing 685kg at 354c/kg, putting a smile on Tino Tosano's face.
Ken Lee, just missed the top price when his pen of three Angus-Jersey cross steers weighing 573kg sold to Brad McDonnell, Elders Manjimup, for $2419 at 422c/kg.
Dudinalup Pastoral Co, Nannup, had the first eight pens of Friesian steers selling to the class top of $2197 when the 650kg steers went to Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, at 338c/kg.
Melrose Enterprises also paid $2148 and $1992 for another two lines.
The top of 360c/kg at the lighter weights was paid by Lexden Park, Capel, for nine weighing 326kg from JP Olsthoorn.
Beef steers selling appraisal, mostly poddie size or just bigger, reached $1710 paid by VA Edwards for two from LJ & RA Brennen.
Elders, Margaret River representative Brendan Millar bid to $1500 for 18 Simmental cross from CA Panetta, Harvey, while Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, bought two pens from WL Olsthoorn at $1470 and $1320.
Appraisal Friesian steers reached $1400 for 15 quality youngsters sold by Casad Pty Ltd with Lexden Park bidding to $1400 for them.
Dudinalup Pastoral Co again replaced numbers, buying two pens from JP Olsthoorn at $1290 and $1190, later adding two lines from Eagle Bay Olives at $1210 and $1100.
Better returns for dairy poddies were $930 for eight calves sold by WH & SE Mottershead, $910 for eight from LJ & RA Brennen and $870 for 16 from Willow Hills Farm bought by Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts.
The stand out poddies, from West and Haggerty, while younger and smaller, trumped the rest for cover and quality, selling at $880 to HJ Carter, Marybrook and $820 to Mr Gibbings.
West and Haggerty then sold a pen of seven Angus first-cross, bucket-reared heifers for $2200, going to Mr Roberts.
A good selection of varying age cows and calves saw a high of $3700, paid by Willowbank Agistment for six Angus sold account Thomas K Henning, Donnybrook.
Other vendors sold cows and calves from $2400 to $3400, paid for six offered by Taylor Agricultural.
Three Red Angus mated cows returned $1900 for I & I Palmer when bought by Mr Gibbings.
