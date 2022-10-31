Farm Weekly
Beef cross steers top $2425 at Elders Boyanup store cattle

By Rob Francis
October 31 2022 - 5:00am
Elders, Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk (left), caught up with Luke Bavistock, Princess Royal Trading, Burra, South Australia before the sale started.

A NEAR capacity yarding of almost 1400 cattle greeted buyers at the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale where there was a strong contingent of buyers.

