THERE is a different process in place for growers in Western Australia who wish to donate grain to the #AUSSIEGRAIN4UKRAINE appeal through CBH this harvest.
The Ukraine appeal was announced earlier this year with a farmer-led Grain Producers Australia (GPA) sub-committee formed to co-ordinate and drive the fundraising campaign.
WA growers can deliver grain in their own name through normal process, with the transfer of donated grain then made by logging into their CBH Loadnet account.
Growers can then select 'donate' on the 'nomination' drop down menu and then under the 'charity' drop down menu, growers can select "AUSSIEGRAIN4UKRAINE" and choose the load or part load to be donated.
Sub-committee spokesperson and Cunderdin grower David Fulwood said he wanted to see as many Australian growers as possible donating grain, using the right processes.
"With harvest underway in WA, it's timely to make everyone aware of the difference in CBH's system and how they can make donations, using their Loadnet accounts," Mr Fulwood said.
"This will help to ensure all growers can make a contribution to our fundraising appeal with a minimum of fuss, to help support other farmers and communities in Ukraine.
"A few tonnes of grain donated from this Aussie harvest will make a huge difference for people in Ukraine, to help them get through this terrible crisis and support recovery efforts."
The funds raised from donated grain around Australia will be used by the UN Crisis Relief's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund and World Vision Ukraine Appeal to provide targeted support for farming families and communities in need.
The World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine program has also been chosen to specifically help rural communities and farms with rebuilding efforts.
