UltraWhite ewe lambs sell to $590 high at Nutrien Livestock's maternal ewe sale on AuctionsPlus

By Jodie Rintoul
November 4 2022 - 2:00pm
The Bradford family, Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Popanyinning, achieved the $590 top price in the sale when this line of 100 March/April-drop ewe lambs sold at the value to a South West buyer.

THE interest in shedding breeds was on show for all to see at last week's Nutrien Livestock maternal ewe sale on AuctionsPlus where extreme demand pushed prices to a high of $590 for UltraWhite ewe lambs.

