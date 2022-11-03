Farm Weekly
Boekeman Machinery's Dowerin Case IH dealership showroom wins building award

By Mal Gill
November 3 2022 - 9:30pm
Photo by by Swift Hound Films.

BOEKEMAN Machinery's Dowerin Case IH dealership showroom, offices and workshop building has won a 2022 Master Builders-Bankwest Building Excellence Award.

