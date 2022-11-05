Farm Weekly
INEOS Grenadier's heading to Australia from production line in France

By Mal Gill
November 5 2022 - 2:00pm
Coil sprung live axles at each end, located by five links, provide adequate wheel articulation and enhance the INEOS Grenadiers off-road credentials. A ride day at Logue Brook Dam in May in a twin-turbo diesel prototype (pictured), proved comfortable ride and good body control are Grenadier strengths.

CUSTOMERS' cars have begun rolling off the INEOS Grenadier production line in Hambach, north east France, however first Australian deliveries may not begin until January due to shipping delays.

