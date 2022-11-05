CUSTOMERS' cars have begun rolling off the INEOS Grenadier production line in Hambach, north east France, however first Australian deliveries may not begin until January due to shipping delays.
In the meantime, while they wait for cars to arrive, customers who have ordered a Grenadier through INEOS Automotive's local agents like Magic Enterprises group in Western Australia, prospective customers who have registered an interest or persuasive 4x4 enthusiasts may be able to score a test drive in one of a number of pre-production Grenadiers heading our way for promotional purposes.
According to INEOS Automotive head of Asia-Pacific region, Justin Hocevar, those close-to-finished-product vehicles already "on the water", will be touring the country for "customer activation", giving selected people "the opportunity to experience the vehicle".
One of these Grenadiers, accompanied by Mr Hocevar, will be on show from yesterday, Friday, November 4, until tomorrow at Perth 4WD and Adventure Show at McCallum Park in Victoria Park.
"Network vehicles" - dealer display and demonstrator Grenadiers - are expected to arrive in December, closely followed by the first customer cars, Mr Hocevar said.
"The only real delay in getting vehicles to Australia at the moment is the time it takes to ship them, which is quite problematic," he said.
"Roll-on roll-off vehicle carriers have reduced the number of sailings (to Australia), so getting space is quite competitive.
"I think the first customer cars will be delivered in January, but to be on the safe side, I would suggest it will be towards the end of January.
"The vehicles will be produced this year, but by the time they are shipped, I would say late January for delivery."
While INEOS has not disclosed how many retro-styled but thoroughly modern mechanically, no-nonsense constant four-wheel-drive, five-seat 'Station Wagon' and two-seat 'Utility Wagon' Grenadiers have been ordered in Australia since May, Mr Hocevar described local acceptance as "good".
"Australia is number three globally in orders (behind the UK and Germany at this stage) and number four in reservations (INEOS has opened reservations for Grenadiers in the United States but is not yet accepting orders there, although ultimately it expects the US to be the Grenadier's top market)," he said.
MORE STORIES:
Orders from WA are "pushing up" towards 15 per cent of total Australian orders "which we are quite happy with", he said.
"In WA interest is quite heavily skewed to the south west of the State - not just Perth, but spreading right down through the South West - that's where the majority of orders are coming from.
"We do have orders from the north, up beyond Carnarvon, but not as many.
"I do think we have a big job to do in terms of raising people's awareness in regional areas.
"We need to provide more information on what we will do to make sure those people in further-afield areas will have the after-sales support they deserve.
"The beauty of having a partner like Magic Enterprises in WA is they do have other dealerships around the State, they are already in the practice of supporting customers in more remote areas (Magic has the multi-franchise MidWest Auto Group in Geraldton)."
Mr Hocevar said INEOS Automotive would have a detailed parts ordering system and servicing, maintenance and repairs information and instructions online for do-it-yourself enthusiasts.
As well, Grenadier owners living in regional areas can have their cars serviced at a local 4x4 specialist or a franchised dealer of another brand which has trained technicians with the capability and skills, without compromising their warranty.
"We are not forcing somebody to go back to our agent as the only way to service the vehicle," he said.
In Perth, Magic Enterprises is planning to open a dedicated Grenadier showrooms and service centre in Shepperton Road, Victoria Park, Mr Hocevar said.
"It will be a great showcase for the vehicle," he said.
As previously reported in Farm Weekly, Grenadier buyers can choose between same-cost BMW three-litre, six-cylinder, 24-valve double-overhead-camshaft engines - a twin-turbo diesel producing up to 183 kilowatts and 550 Newton metres of torque from 1250 revolutions per minute or a single-turbo petrol producing up to 210kW and 450Nm from 1750rpm - both driving through eight-speed ZF transmissions with 2.5:1 ratio Tremec transfer case bolted to the back of them.
Not surprisingly for Australia, Grenadier orders here are "skewed" towards the twin-turbo diesel, Mr Hocevar said.
"But I was surprised at the interest in the petrol model - I didn't expect the petrol to be more than 10pc of the mix, but now it's closer to 20pc (in Australia)," he said.
"More than half of the (local) orders are for the Trailmaster Edition which incorporates more off road-focussed equipment (all Grenadiers feature a lockable centre differential, but the Trailmaster Edition backs that up with standard equipment locking front and rear differentials which are options on other Grenadiers).
"Base Grenadier and Trailmaster Edition combined comprise about three quarters of the orders so far.
"The Fieldmaster Edition - for people who still want the off road capability but more of the creature comforts - comprises about a quarter of the orders."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.