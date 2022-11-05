Farm Weekly
Chittleborough family's Crystal Brook Australian White makes $2400 at ram sale at Bridgetown

By Kyah Peeti
November 5 2022 - 1:00pm
The second top price buyer David Kain (left), Basildene Farms, Arthur River, is pictured with his $2200 ram. With him were Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill and Crystal Brook stud principal Laurie Chittleborough.

THE Chittleborough family's Crystal Brook stud hosted its second annual on-property Australian White ram and ewe sale at Bridgetown last week and values reached a top of $2400 for a ram.

