Ida Vale stud principals Andrew Greenup and Tamesha Gardner sell ewe flock to Rhodes Pastoral, Boree Park stud

By Jodie Rintoul
November 8 2022 - 2:00pm
At last months Ida Vale ram sale at Kojonup it was announced the Ida Vale White Suffolk stud had been sold to Rhodes Pastoral, Boree Park stud, Boyup Brook. At the ram sale for the announcement were Rhodes Pastoral management representative Chris Rhodes (left), Ida Vale stud principals Tamesha Gardner and Andrew Greenup, Rhodes Pastorals and Boree Park stud manager Michael Potter and Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright.

WESTERN Australia's oldest White Suffolk stud, Ida Vale, has a new home.

