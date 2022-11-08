Farm Weekly
Maiden Merino ewes make $215 at third annual AWN Livestock Wickepin sheep sale

By Kane Chatfield
November 8 2022 - 4:00pm
Andrew Kitto (left), Dyson Jones Upper Great Southern, with vendor Kevin Pauley and Ashlee Nicholas, KM Pauley & Co, Fern Park stud, Wickepin and the $215 top-priced line of 394 September shorn Fern Park blood 1.5-year-old ewes at the AWN Livestock Wickepin sheep sale last week.

MAIDEN spring shorn Merino breeding ewes topped at $215 amid mixed results at the third annual AWN Livestock Wickepin sheep sale.

