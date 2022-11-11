Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

$110,000 for Garnett SheepMaster ram sets best price for the 2022 season

By Wendy Gould
November 11 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $110,000 top-priced Garnett SheepMaster ram sold at the National SheepMaster Ram Sale at Elleker via Albany last week, were Elders auctioneer Nathan King (left), Elders State general manager Nick Fazekas, Garnett SheepMaster parent stud principal Neil Garnett, Elleker, Alistair Keller, Elders Stud Stock, South Australia, buyer John Dalla, Orrie Cowie Genetics, Warooka, SA and Elders Minlaton branch manager Adam Pitt, SA.

RECORDS tumbled as rams sold to five Australian States under the hammer of Elders and including through AuctionsPlus at the annual National SheepMaster ram sale at Elleker via Albany last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.