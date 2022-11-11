Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Another record-breaking WA ram season

By Jodie Rintoul
November 12 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another record-breaking WA ram season

THE sheep market may have eased on its record levels of the previous two years, but it didn't stop sheep producers from buying up big at ram sales this year to create another record-breaking year for stud breeders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.