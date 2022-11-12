EXACTLY 800 head of cattle were penned for the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup on November 2.
While there was a reduced number of buyers present, competition was strong from interstate and local lotfeeders, graziers and agents, keeping values similar to recent rates.
Fewer heavy cattle were offered, with a large proportion of unweaned calves making up the numbers for sale.
Quality of the beef steers and heifers was very good, while Friesian steers were of lighter weights than past sales.
Cows and calves lacked the weight and size of recent offerings with prices following that trend.
Beef steers sold to a top of $2389 similar to the average of last month's two sales, with lighter types reaching 716c/kg.
Beef heifers attracted strong interest to sell to $1960.
A smaller number of beef cross steers were penned with these lighter weights selling to $1806 and 616c/kg.
Friesian steers were considerably lighter if taken over the average of those offered, with a top of $1755 and 426c/kg about the general results of October sales.
Very few Friesian poddies were penned but with good quality these made up to $989 and 430c/kg.
Two pens of first cross bucket-reared heifers were only poddie size but the best pen made $1280 in a strong result.
The mixed offering of cows and calves brought out the bargain hunters, resulting in a top of $2500.
A pen of seven Angus steers weighing 485kg from Doungup Park, Collie, topped the beef steers when bought by Graham Brown for Princess Royal Trading, South Australia, when they made $2389 at 492c/kg.
Harvey Beef snapped up the first pen of Doungup Park steers for $2285 when the 534kg steers sold at 428c/kg.
Two pens of Hereford cross steers sold account
C & P Odorisio, Waroona, were not far behind when the top pen weighing 555kg returned $2386, with the other six of similar weight making $2334 when both pens went to Princess Royal Trading.
Harvey Beef continued strongly on suitable weights, paying $2190 for steers of 476kg from Doungup Park as well as $2100 for a single Red Angus from Jig Grazing.
Mr Brown had several buying cards in his pocket, paying $1999 for nine Charolais from KA Reading and $1903 for nine Murray Grey steers of 353kg sold by Jig Grazing, for B & M Waddell.
Angus steers weighing 417kg from MK & R Barnes sold to Kalgrains, Wannamal, at $2262 while Harvey Beef took another pen for $2244.
Several pens of quality Angus steers from DAC Agriculture, Dardanup, sold to strong competition resulting in Harvey Beef taking the top-priced pen at $2316 and 524c/kg, while Kalgrains paid $2312 and $2266 at 530c/kg and 550c/kg respectively.
Caris Park Grazing, Pinjarra, secured the last line for $2051 and 556c/kg.
MORE STORIES:
A single Simmental steer calf from Mubarn Simmental stud, Pinjarra, made $1918 when Kalgrains bid to 556c/kg.
The first seven steers weighing 365kg from DW Treloar, Boyup Brook, went to Galati Family Trust (GFT), Brunswick, costing $1978.
The best of the Limousin cross calves from JD & IL Wilmot, Scott River, went to Caris Park for $2069, while John Gallop, buying for OMeehan & Co, Borden, paid $2028 for nine weighing 368kg.
The top of 716c/kg was paid by KL & SA Payne, Capel, for 10 Angus calves weighing 251kg that cost $1797.
A single beef heifer weighing 500kg from J A & GF Van Hazendonk topped at $1960 when bought by Princess Royal.
Other higher returns were three grey heifers of 463kg sold by Jig Grazing to a Nutrien Livestock, Perth, account for $1927 and $1917, paid by Kalgrains for seven Charolais sold account KA Reading.
The small number of pens of beef cross steers sold to $1806 paid for five Hereford cross steers from DE & CP Payne, Nillup, when bought by Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River.
The top price was paid for the only heavy pen of Friesian steers when the three weighing 501kg from Doungup Park went to Greg Jones at $1755 and 350c/kg.
Casad Pty Ltd had numerous pens of lighter steers with their top of $1449 paid by Ben Cooper, Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown.
Charlie Staite, Mt Barker, put together seven pens of the Casad cattle, paying to $1446.
PJ Boley received the top of 426c/kg paid for a line of 11 steers weighing 244kg with these going to Mr Staite.
He then went on to snap up all three pens of Friesian poddies from the Boleys, paying from $876 for 14 weighing 209kg up to $989 for a pen of 11 weighing 230kg for the top of 430c/kg.
Just two pens of first cross bucket-reared heifers were presented, both from the Boleys, with the poddie size future breeders topping at $1280 when bought by Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, for client RJ & BL Mazza.
A mixed multitude of cows and calves sold to a top of $2500 paid by KJ & SH Prowse, Capel, for a single Red Angus unit from Quilista Trust, who later paid $2400 for another two Red Angus units from the same vendor.
NUTRIEN Livestock Boyanup/Capel agent and sale auctioneer Chris Waddingham said the sale featured a large number of quality yearling steers and quite a number of unweaned calves.
"The market was strong across these classes with a number of lotfeeders operating on the same article when supply has yet to hit its straps," Mr Waddingham said.
"An outstanding run of young feeder Friesian steers was also penned and these sold to a strong gallery of buyers with a Great Southern producer buying the majority."
