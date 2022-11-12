Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Beef steers sell to $2389 top at Nutrien Livestock's store cattle sale at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
November 12 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor David Graham, Collie, (right) brought Mick Taylor with him to the sale where the Graham family sold a pen of steers for $1883.

EXACTLY 800 head of cattle were penned for the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup on November 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.