The top-priced Merino ram for the season was sold by the Dewar familys Woodyarrup stud, Broomehill, Kojonup, when they sold this two-tooth sire at the studs on-property sale for $13,500 to the Doyle family, Wylivere Farms, Corrigin, who purchased three Merino rams in total at the sale. With the $13,500 ram (left) and one of the other rams the family purchased at $7500 were Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup representative James Culleton (left), buyers Greg and Ben Doyle, Wylivere Farms, Woodyarrups Minou Runkel, Lachlan Dewar, Sandra Gianoli, Isabella and Craig Dewar, Woodyarrup stud co-classer Russell McKay (rear right), Elders stud stock and his daughter Abby (to his right).