Strong Merino clearances and averages for 2022 ram selling season

By Jodie Rintoul
November 13 2022 - 10:00am
The Anderson familys Anderson Poll Merino stud, Kojonup, sold the top-priced Merino/Poll Merino ram for the season when they sold this two-tooth Poll Merino for $52,000 at their on-property ram sale in October to the Aloeburn Poll Merino stud, Boree Creek, New South Wales. With the ram were Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby (left), Aloeburn principals Andrew, Jodie and Tom Green, Anderson principal Lynley Anderson, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus and Nutrien Livestock, Kojonup, agent Troy Hornby.

AFTER a strong selling season last year, Merino breeders followed it up with another positive result this year which saw the breed's average continue to creep closer to the $2000 mark.

