$11,600 top price for dual-purpose ram at the final Kintail Park sale

By Kane Chatfield
November 14 2022 - 4:00pm
The $11,600 top-priced South African originated dual purpose breed ram for the 2022 ram selling season was sold by the Kintail Park Dohne stud, Jerramungup, at its final on-property ram sale in September. With the ram were Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis (left), buyer Darren Cameron, Hamilton Run stud, Goroke, Victoria, Kintail Park co-principal Colleen Parsons, local Nutrien Livestock representative Neil Foreman, Kintail Park co-principal Kim Parsons and buyer Fiona Cameron, Koonik stud, Goroke.

BUYERS raised their sights to largely improve values for the South African originated dual purpose breeds during the 2022 ram selling season.

