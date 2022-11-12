Farm Weekly

AWB/Cargill territory manager Sophie Woolridge talks through her career journey

Shannon Beattie
November 12 2022 - 11:00am
Sophie Wooldridge grew up on a mixed cropping and livestock farm at Arthur River. Since September last year, she has worked as the Albany and Esperance territory manager for AWB/Cargill.

HAVING grown up on a mixed cropping and livestock farm at Arthur River, Sophie Wooldridge had always shown a love for farming but despite her upbringing, she never knew just where it could take her career-wise and how many opportunities there were.

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

