Red Angus steers make $2352 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
November 17 2022 - 8:30pm
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock (left), with client, Rohan McIntyre, Waroona. McIntyre Ag sold several pens of calves, reaching $2046.

NUTRIEN Livestock and Elders offered a combined 1376 weaners at the first special weaned weaner sale at Boyanup for the season last week.

