Farm Weekly
Home/News

SheepMaster private sales top $60,000

By Wendy Gould
November 20 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 160 kilogram Regent P738 sold privately for $60,000 by Garnett SheepMasters to Danny and Demi Teskerra, Roslynmead West Sheep studs, Echuca, Victoria.

RED-hot demand for WA SheepMaster genetics has continued with several private sales made in the wake of the recent Garnett National SheepMaster sale at Elleker via Albany.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.