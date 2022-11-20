RED-hot demand for WA SheepMaster genetics has continued with several private sales made in the wake of the recent Garnett National SheepMaster sale at Elleker via Albany.
Leading the way was the $60,000 sale of a ram initially catalogued at lot 4 in the sale but which Garnett SheepMaster stud principals Neil Garnett and Alison Bannan and Brian 'Bud' and Suzie Prater had decided to keep for a stud reserve.
The ram P738, a special stud sire from their Regent family, was the heaviest ram yet produced by the stud, weighing a hefty 160kg and revered for its outstanding skin.
Add to that an eye muscle area of 46.3mm and fat score of 10.8mm and it's clear to see why the ram was held in such high regard at Garnett SheepMasters.
Testimony to the performance of the bloodline, it was another Regent son sold in Lot 1 which topped the sale at $110,000.
Mr Garnett said post sale they had been approached by Danny and Demi Teskerra, Roslynmead West Sheep studs, Echuca, Victoria and after a team meeting reluctantly agreed to let the ram go.
The Teskerras were excited to make their first SheepMaster ram purchase.
"We have been breeding various shedding breeds of sheep now for over 20 years and haven't quite come across anything as impressive as this ram," Mr Teskerra said.
"He was selected for his overall presence with strong emphasis on his quality of skin, bone and structure.
"There aren't too many 160kg rams within the shedding sheep meat breeds in Australia and he is a very special animal that has the ability to carry himself with exceptional mobility and to produce extremely sound progeny with longevity.
"We believe there is a massive demand for functional, productive, full shedding, low maintenance sheep across Australia and Regent will allow us to further expand our pursuit of excellence into the future,"
Ryan and Courtney Marwick, Codji Springs White Suffolk and SheepMaster studs, Pumphrey's Bridge, were others adding to their genetic base with the $15,000 private purchase of a seven-month-old Garnett SheepMaster ram lamb.
Mr Garnett said the Jubilee family youngster had all the attributes to grow into an outstanding stud ram, including the highest quality silky skin.
"Rams with these skins take the wool off ewes (of other breeds) in one or two generations," he said.
Ryan Marwick said they were extremely happy with their new sire, Garnett Sheepmaster tag 22048.
"He is a standout ram which has all the attributes we were looking for, exceptional smooth silky skin, good structure and carcase body shape which aligns with our aim of starting our new stud with the highest quality possible," Mr Marwick said.
"The SheepMaster breed continues to improve each year and with this young ram we have maximised the genetic gain and impact on our future progeny.
"Our new SheepMaster stud adds diversification to our operation and will be run alongside our existing White Suffolk stud."
In another coup for Garnett SheepMaster genetics Rainbows Rest stud, Dongara and Walkaway, sold the $90,000 top-priced Monarch ram it purchased from the stud at last year's National SheepMaster ram sale at Elleker for $40,000 privately to New South Wales producers Richard Sharpe and Bernadette Binnie, Winton Park SheepMaster, Tamworth, NSW.
The couple were the losing bidders on the top-priced ram at this year's Garnett sale and finished with a team of 20 sires but they were keen to source leading genetics in an outstanding sire package from WA.
"We believe the SheepMaster is a breed with a great future being superior for its temperament, mothering ability, true shedding nature and carcase merit, hence our interest in them," Mr Sharpe said.
READ MORE:
Rainbows Rest co-principal Geoff Crabb said when they were approached about a possible sale of Monarch by Elders shedding sheep specialist Andrew Hodgson, it became a commercial decision to part with the ram.
"Monarch is a beautiful ram and we have had great results from him," Mr Crabb said.
"We have plenty of sons by him, some of which we will keep and some to be offered in our annual sales, plus we have plenty of semen in the can."
Mr Hodgson said Monarch had the make, shape and size of an outstanding sire and that extra special ingredient of a soft supple skin.
"I've heard it described as like SRS without the wool or like the skin on bos Indicus cattle and it's these types of skins in shedding sheep that take the wool off quickest of all," he said.
"Monarch will be a great asset for Winton Park."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.