Varying 2022 harvest results for Haeuslers at Carnamah

By Mal Gill
November 21 2022 - 8:30pm
Carnamah farmer Brendon Haeusler in a paddock of Chief wheat ready to be harvested. Yields so far have ranged from 1.8-3.8 tonnes per hectare in a low-input-cost cropping operation.

SCEPTER wheat yielding almost four tonnes a hectare, contrasting with Ninja noodle wheat in the next paddock yielding half that amount, sums up the season so far on the Haeusler family farm at Carnamah.

