THE Australian grains industry's strength and value to the national economy and rural communities was recently showcased before Federal MPs, at Parliament House, Canberra.
A special event hosted by the Parliamentary Friends of Primary Producers and Grain Producers Australia (GPA) saw industry leaders provide Federal MPs and senators with an overview of the sector, such as the type and volume of grains produced in different growing regions.
Co-convenors of the Parliamentary Friends of Primary Producers - Federal Forrest MP Nola Marino and New South Wales Federal MP Meryl Swanson - both welcomed the opportunity to hear directly from growers and industry members about their sector's benefits to rural communities and the national economy.
"The Parliamentary Friends of Primary Producers Group gives a great opportunity for Grain Producers Australia to provide valuable information about the industry, directly to a cross section of members and senators in the parliament," Ms Marino said.
GPA hosted the educational event alongside GrainGrowers, Grain Trade Australia, the Grains Research and Development Corporation, the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre, Grains Australia and the Manildra Group.
Tracy Lefroy, GrainGrowers national policy group, Moora, shared her story and insights about partnering in a 4500 hectare grain growing enterprise and the value of grain production in her local farming community.
Other grower representatives also took time out from their busy harvest schedules - and managing recent heavy rains and flooding events - to attend.
OTHER GRAIN-RELATED NEWS
GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said the forum provided an invaluable opportunity to share the fantastic story of Australia's dynamic grains industry, and the importance of working together with political representatives, to ensure the sector remains profitable and sustainable.
He said the event also demonstrated how the Australian grains supply chain operates beyond the farmgate, to transport grains and produce various products efficiently, while generating greater value in domestic and international markets.
"The Australian grains industry is a powerhouse of the national agricultural economy and vital to the social and economic fabric and economic prosperity of our rural communities," Mr Bettles said.
"Our industry also reaches consumers everywhere, not just in Australia.
"This is clearly demonstrated by the Manildra Group's range of Australian food and industrial products, including wheat flours, bakery mixes, starches, syrups, ethanol, stockfeeds, fats and oils and bags.
"Our grains are exported to a diverse range of markets across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.
"It was fantastic to share these valuable insights about what we do and how we do it - and the challenges and opportunities we face - with our political leaders."
Mr Bettles thanked Ms Marino and Ms Swanson for the opportunity and acknowledged everyone who was able to attend, including Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
"We look forward to continuing this positive engagement and collaboration, to continue delivering outcomes and building a stronger future for our industry and the communities we serve to benefit," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.