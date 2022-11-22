THE Wagin Agricultural Society held a high tea function at its Wagin Showgrounds on Sunday for the judging of its 2023 Wagin Woolorama Rural Ambassador award.
Chloe Blight, who grew up on a local farming property and currently works at Rabobank in Narrogin in the role of relationships analysis, was named as the event's 2023 Rural Ambassador.
Ms Blight will represent Wagin Woolorama for the next 12 months, including at its 50th anniversary event on March 10-11 next year.
The 50th anniversary event was scheduled to take place in March this year but had to be cancelled just days before due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Ms Blight will also be destined to represent Wagin Woolorama at the State final at the Perth Royal Show next September.
Fellow contestants in a high calibre field were local farmhand and diesel mechanic Jack Stallard and Grace Adams, who is also working as a farmhand while studying a Bachelor of Education degree part-time.
Judges were Shire of Wagin acting chief executive officer Ian McCabe, 2022 Wagin Woolorama Rural Ambassador Lucilee Iles and Farm Weekly business development and sales manager Wendy Gould.
