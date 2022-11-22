Farm Weekly
Chloe Blight is Wagin Woolorama Rural Ambassador

By Wendy Gould
November 22 2022 - 9:30pm
Nominees for the 2023 Wagin Woolorama Rural Ambassador award were local farmhand and diesel mechanic Jack Stallard, Rabobank relationship analysis representative Chloe Blight (centre), who was named the 2023 Ambassador and Grace Adams, who is working as a farmhand and studying a Bachelor of Education part-time.

THE Wagin Agricultural Society held a high tea function at its Wagin Showgrounds on Sunday for the judging of its 2023 Wagin Woolorama Rural Ambassador award.

