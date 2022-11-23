Narrikup farmer and mother of three Kate Mitchell with her charity cow (and the Ray White office sheep) used to promote The Darcy Effect for which Ray White Rural Albany Kojonup is one of the sponsors. Named after her son Darcy who was diagnosed with severe epilepsy and suffers life threatening seizures, Ms Mitchell, has made it her mission to help other rural people who find themselves in hospital emergency wards with little more than the clothes they are wearing at the time. She posts out empty bags for donors to fill with essential items like toothpaste and deodorant, but also books and toys for children which they then drop off to their local hospital to be handed out to others like her and is also championing the importance for people and especially rural people, children included, to learn basic first aid skills.