RAY White Rural Albany Kojonup principals John and Julie Hetherington celebrated their fifth year in business with an annual staff and client appreciation night at their Albany offices last week.
The couple now employ nine staff offering services across rural and residential sales, commercial sales and leasing and property management, from bases at Albany and Kojonup.
Priority for them has been "fostering good team work and a happy office environment among staff to in turn provide the best experience for customers" across the gamut of their services.
