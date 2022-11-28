Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Hutton family partnership between Capel and Ludlow Rivers

By Kyah Peeti
November 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After many years in the cattle industry together, Mark Hutton (left)and Murray Bell work alongside each other at Mr Huattons Capel property, which is where Mr Bell keeps some of his own cattle.

NESTLED in the middle of both the Capel and Ludlow Rivers and spread across 486 hectares of cattle paradise, is the Hutton family farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.