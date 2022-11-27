Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Clarivate, London, recognises UWA researchers

By Bree Swift
November 28 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World-renowned plant scientist and molecular biologist, University of WA professor Jacqueline Batley.

THREE researchers from The University of Western Australia (UWA), who are doing the hard yards to help improve the State's cropping and livestock industries, have been recognised for their efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.