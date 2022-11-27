With the UWA Institute of Agriculture ranked as number one in Australia and 15th in the world, it is no surprise that more than half of the 13 UWA academics included on this year's highly cited researchers list, by London-based analytics company Clarivate, are leaders in agriculture, plant and/or animal sciences. Inclusion on the highly coveted list means the research undertaken and published during the past decade is not only valuable, but is in demand.