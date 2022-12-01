Farm Weekly
Moodiarrup UltraWhite ewe hoggets make $449 at Kojonup

By Kyah Peeti
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
Liam Want (left), Elders Kojonup livestock representative and Neil Abbott, Moodiarrup, with the pen of 71, 1.5yo, unshorn UltraWhite ewe hoggets sold for the sales top-price of $449.

THIS year the Kojonup and Districts Spring sheep sale was held entirely online via the AuctionsPlus platform last Friday.

