THIS year the Kojonup and Districts Spring sheep sale was held entirely online via the AuctionsPlus platform last Friday.
With a total of 14,130 sheep advertised from 23 vendors, it was no wonder that the top price of $449 was achieved across the 38 lots offered.
Hoggets averaged $181 and topped at $449, while lambs averaged $181, topping at $410 and ewes made a top of $170, averaging $131.
The sale saw 78 registered bidders, consisting of 61 from Western Australia, six from Victoria, four from New South Wales, and three from South Australia.
In just over an hour and a half 264 bids were made across the offered lots, with an additional 19 guests logged on to view the sale, with the catalogue racking up more than 1697 views.
A total of 18 lots sold overall online for a total gross of $904,474.
The third lot for the day made the sale's top price of $449 offered by NK & EL Abbott, Moodiarrup.
Lot three was purchased by an Arthur River buyer and included a total of 71 1.5yo, unshorn UltraWhite ewe hoggets.
SALE SUMMARY
Autumn shorn:
Spring shorn:
Unshorn:
The second top-price of $410 was made on two separate pens which combined totalled 336 unshorn UltraWhite ewe lambs offered by NK & EL Abbott and were purchased by a Borden buyer.
A line of 325 August shorn, 2.5yo Poll Merino ewes offered by Lassogowrie Farms, Cranbrook, sold for $170 to an Albany buyer.
Two Manjimup buyers were in luck when they bought a pen each at $170.
The first buyer purchased lot 11, a pen of 254 1.5yo, October shorn future breeder ewe hoggets offered by DJ & ND Jackson & Co, Kojonup.
The other Manjimup buyer secured a pen of 198 1.5yo, October shorn Merino ewe hoggets offered by Tambellup vendors, JH Nazzari & Co.
The next best price was $157 for a pen of 501 2.5yo, November shorn Merino ewes that were offered by Yeenyellup Family Trust, Jingalup, purchased by a Kojonup buyer.
A Dandaragan buyer went on to buy 268 1.5yo, October shorn Merino ewes at $150 offered by Ringmer Grazing, Jingalup.
Another notable purchase as made by a Dandaragan buyer was for 320 1.5yo, September shorn ewe hoggets, selling for $132 that were offered by Katanning vendor Indinup Pastoral.
Two separate buyers paid the sum of $130.
The first was a Bibra Lake account for a run of 234 1.5yo, October shorn ewe hoggets offered by Mooringa Farms, Chowerup.
Second to meet the $130 was a Kojonup buyer that secured a pen of 153 5.5yo May shorn ewes that were offered by Mokup vendors JR & G Schinzig.
Close behind a Kojonup account paid $126 for 143 1.5yo September shorn ewe hoggets from LG & JM Marinoni, Kojonup.
READ OTHER SHEEP NEWS
Two lines of sheep were purchased from two separate buyers at $120, each.
The first to purchase a pen was a Bridgetown account when they purchased 260 1.5yo, October shorn Merino ewe hoggets from Marbarrup, Kojonup.
Reaching the sum secondly was a Kojonup buyer securing 246 5.5yo, September shorn Merino ewes that were offered by the Schinzig family, JR & G Schinzig.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
Elders Kojonup livestock representative Liam Want said that the sale was well supported, giving vendors a great result.
"We are very happy with the overall result considering the market we are trading in," Mr Want said."
There was a strong local demand on all sheep with the majority of the lines going to WA buyers.
"The UltraWhite ewes and lambs sold really well as did the feeder lambs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.