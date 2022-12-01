Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Strike Energy outlines production plans for Three Springs area

By Mal Gill
Updated December 2 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drawing of the 3500ha Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct that Strike Energy hopes to co-develop with like-minded manufacturing partners north west of Three Springs.

UREA usage has grown by an estimated 24 per cent over the past three cropping seasons in Australia, but only 8pc of last season's 2.5 million tonnes was produced here, according to Strike Energy's annual report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.