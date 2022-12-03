ON the heels of its registration for early post-emergent (EPE) application in barley to control grass and broadleaf weeds, latest trials with Mateno Complete herbicide in this use pattern have reinforced its performance over several years of development.
The EPE use pattern in barley adds to the existing registrations for Mateno Complete, including incorporated by sowing (IBS) in barley and wheat and the wheat EPE registration (not durum wheat), while a host of new weed control claims also have been added to the label in both crops.
Mateno Complete has already been praised for its weed control effectiveness in its first year of application by growers this season, thanks to its introduction of a new herbicide mode of action to the Australian industry, aclonifen (Group 32), in a unique and complementary co-formulation with pyroxasulfone (Group 15) and diflufenican (Group 12) herbicides.
The EPE use pattern in barley was investigated in multiple trials across the country this season to evaluate its weed control effectiveness and crop safety.
Replicated trials where annual ryegrass was dominant at the sites included EPE application with Mateno Complete at 750 millilitres a hectare following IBS application of trifluralin at two litres a hectare.
This treatment was compared with IBS-only applications of trifluralin at 2L/ha, Boxer Gold at 2.5L/ha in a tank mix with Callisto at 200mL/ha, Overwatch at 1.25L/ha and Mateno Complete at 750mL/ha.
Average annual ryegrass control in the IBS-only applications was highest with Mateno Complete at more than 70 per cent, rising from below 50pc with trifluralin, however the EPE application of Mateno Complete following IBS application of trifluralin increased the control to about 80pc, with several sites achieving near 100pc effectiveness.
It's been a similar story in previous years of development trials, where EPE application of Mateno Complete at 750mL/ha following IBS application of an effective ryegrass herbicide has enhanced control of registered grass weeds up to near 90-100pc and major broadleaf weeds up to 85-100pc.
EPE applications of Mateno Complete in tank mixes with MCPA and bromoxynil herbicides has also proved highly effective.
Crop effects from EPE applications of Mateno Complete at 750mL/ha alone and following applications of trifluralin at 2 /ha were again assessed across 10 replicated trials this season and were also compared with effects from the same IBS applications used in the grass weed control trials.
Using a peak biomass reduction rating from 0 to 100, the average rating for the EPE application of Mateno Complete alone was less than five and just over five when following the trifluralin application.
Bayer market development agronomist (WA north) Matt Willis said trials through the region also showed that following an effective IBS herbicide such as prosulfocarb, triallate or trifluralin, the 750mL/ha rate of Mateno Complete applied EPE provided grass weed control that was equivalent or better than current industry standards.
Mr Willis said the IBS application of an effective alternate herbicide followed by Mateno Complete applied EPE could result in minor transient crop effects, however the trials showed no significant damage.
"We saw nothing commercially unacceptable in the trials and there was no yield limiting damage, but growers should adhere to the label instructions with regard to crop safety and follow the usage instructions to ensure a good outcome," Mr Willis said.
The new EPE registration for Mateno Complete in barley provides for control of annual ryegrass (following an effective pre-sowing herbicide), silver grass, toad rush, Indian hedge mustard, prickly lettuce, mouse-ear chickweed and stonecrop and suppression of volunteer canola, lesser loosestrife and wireweed.
The new IBS use pattern include control of stonecrop and suppression of Indian hedge mustard, denseflower fumitory and deadnettle in wheat, as well as suppression of Indian hedge mustard and stonecrop in barley.
MORE GRAIN NEWS:
For EPE application in wheat, the registration has been extended to include Indian hedge mustard, volunteer canola, deadnettle, denseflower fumitory, mouse-ear chickweed, stonecrop, lesser loosestrife, wireweed and common sowthistle.
Growers and advisers seeking further information on the EPE application of Mateno Complete in barley can contact their local sales agent or Bayer Crop Science territory business manager.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.