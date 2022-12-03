Farm Weekly
Effective control from Bayer's Mateno Complete

December 3 2022 - 4:00pm
Matt Willis, Bayer market development agronomist (WA north), says barley trials through the region showed that following an effective incorporated by sowing herbicide such as prosulfocarb, triallate or trifluralin, the early post-emergent application of Mateno Complete herbicide provided grass weed control that was equivalent or better than industry standards.

ON the heels of its registration for early post-emergent (EPE) application in barley to control grass and broadleaf weeds, latest trials with Mateno Complete herbicide in this use pattern have reinforced its performance over several years of development.

