Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

New DPIRD head office to be at Murdoch University

By Bree Swift
December 7 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development director general Heather Brayford (left), InterGrain and Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) director Karlie Mucjanko, Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, Premier Mark McGowan and AEGIC interim chief executive Ken Quail at the major announcement last week.

DEPARTMENT of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) staff have welcomed the news that Murdoch University will be the site of their long-awaited agricultural headquarters, with the facility's completion date set for 2027.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.