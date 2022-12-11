Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rhys Turton welcomes DPIRD funding announcement

By Rhys Turton, Chairman, Graingrowers Limited
December 11 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Welcome investment into WA agriculture

A CAN that has been kicked down the road for a very long time has finally reached its destination, and what an enviable destination it is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.