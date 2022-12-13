Farm Weekly
Harvest forecasts deceptive says Grain Producers Australia

December 13 2022 - 2:00pm
Grain Producers Australia chairman and Miling grain producer Barry Large believes a lot more work is required to deliver long-lasting value to the Australian grain industry.

NEW forecasting showing record Australian grain production numbers - despite impacts of severe weather and flooding during a delayed and disrupted harvest - makes good headlines.

