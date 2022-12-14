Farm Weekly
Home/News

LegumeN Pty Ltd's Fran2o serradella suitable for summer sowing

By Shannon Beattie
December 14 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narembeen farmer Clint Butler in his Fran2o serradella seed crop.

A NEW variety of French serradella has proved to be the perfect fit for farmers in the low-medium rainfall areas of WA, who were chasing an early season option better suited to their acid soils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.