Farm Weekly
Home/News

Cervantes and Jurien Bay bushfire in photos and video

December 16 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Check out some of the images supplied by DFES after firefighters responded to a major blaze in the Cervantes, Jurien Bay and Nambung areas this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.