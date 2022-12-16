Check out some of the images supplied by DFES after firefighters responded to a major blaze in the Cervantes, Jurien Bay and Nambung areas this week.
The fire had burnt its way through about 5000 hectares after it was reported to authorities at 10am Tuesday.
It is understood it was started from a lightning strike.
The emergency alert was downgraded to a watch and act level on Wednesday night.
On Friday morning DFES said smoke would be visible from fire activity within the current fire area.
The community has been asked to remain vigilant and be aware of the changing conditions.
Marine Fields Estate is accessible to residents through Jurien Bay via Indian Ocean Drive from the north.
Cervantes is accessible via Indian Ocean Drive from the south.
Those who want to travel further north than Cervantes will have to take alternate routes other than Indian Ocean Drive.
