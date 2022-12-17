Farm Weekly
Jacob 'Shakey' Butler paints murals at Spearwood Wool

By Mal Gill
December 17 2022 - 12:00pm
Spearwood Wool director and co-founder Andrew Basire (left) and Fremantle-based artist Jacob Shakey Butler in front of the partly completed 25 square metre mural one of two Mr Butler is painting on the walls of the show floor at Spearwood Wools Forrestdale woolstore. This mural depicts a wool wagon leaving the old Fremantle Woolstore heading to the wharf. A second mural will depict a sheep being shorn with blade shears.

WOOL industry history is being recorded for posterity in life-sized and larger murals painted on the show floor walls at Spearwood Wool's Forrestdale woolstore.

