Farm Weekly
Home/News

DPIRD officer Chris Gazey wins Soil Science Australia award

December 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development soil scientist Chris Gazey has won the national winner of Soil Science Australia's LJH Teakle award.

MANY decades of research, development and extension to investigate and manage soil acidity and soil constraints has earned national recognition for Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) soil scientist Chris Gazey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.