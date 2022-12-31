Farm Weekly
Home/News

Nathan Cattle, CGX, talks about grain selling

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
December 31 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business development manager in WA Peter Brennan (left) and managing director Nathan Cattle, thank growers and their consultants for understanding and supporting the exchange and are confident there are more buyers who will want to buy their grain.

THE best bit of feedback we get from Western Australian growers and consultants is that they enjoy the simplicity of selling grain through Clear Grain Exchange (CGX).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.