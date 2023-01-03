Water upgrades on tap

THE State government has announced $77.1 million for vital water infrastructure upgrades in the Ord region to drive agricultural expansion in the north.
The critical upgrades, which include widening of the Main Water Supply (M1) Channel, will support the supply of water from Lake Argyle to the 5600 hectare Knox Plain development.
Knox Plain is part of the Ord Development Agreement with Kimberley Agricultural Investment Pty Ltd (KAI) and follows the successful development of the Goomig farmlands area.
This infrastructure project is a key component of the Knox development which will deliver Native Title benefits as negotiated by the Miriuwung Gajerrong peoples under the Ord Final Agreement.
The works will be delivered by the Water Corporation, with ramping up of water supply to full delivery requirement for Knox of 570 megalitres per day by 2027.
"It is exciting to see sustainable agricultural progress in the Ord, which is supporting irrigated crops, paving the way for new industries and providing genuine employment opportunities," said former Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.
"This new farmland area is also set to play an important role in the region's burgeoning cotton industry, backed by local growers and Traditional Owners."
