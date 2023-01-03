Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

WA Govt funding for Ord River Main Water Supply (M1) Channel

January 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water upgrades on tap

THE State government has announced $77.1 million for vital water infrastructure upgrades in the Ord region to drive agricultural expansion in the north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.