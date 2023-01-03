Farm Weekly
Grain Producers Australia has online baiting course

January 3 2023 - 8:30pm
Bait those mice better

GRAINGROWERS can now access the new online stewardship training and reporting programs that have been introduced to support best-practice application of ZP50 mouse bait products.

