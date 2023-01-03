Bait those mice better

GRAINGROWERS can now access the new online stewardship training and reporting programs that have been introduced to support best-practice application of ZP50 mouse bait products.
These new programs are available, live and ready to access, at the Grain Producers Australia (GPA) online training platform.
GPA has designed and implemented the new stewardship training and reporting programs - with industry and expert collaboration - as part of an application to the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), to extend GPA's industry emergency use permit (PER90799).
This permit was first delivered in May, 2021, to help prevent crop damage and economic losses at the height of the mouse plague.
This new stronger mouse control option resulted from extensive industry collaboration, supported by targeted Grains Research and Development Corporation investment for growers and CSIRO research, to enhance grains industry productivity and sustainability.
The APVMA has approved a one-year extension of the GPA permit, starting this month, allowing growers continued access to ZP50 products, and the benefits they deliver.
The new training and reporting processes have satisfied the APVMA's requirements for permit holders to provide them with evidence of users complying with the permit conditions.
Anyone seeking to purchase ZP50 products sold and supplied under APVMA permit PER90799, from January 1, needs to complete the training and meet the product-use reporting requirements.
Once growers and applicators have completed the online training, they will receive a certificate which will need to be shown to retailers to enable them to sell ZP50 products supplied under this permit.
Retailers are required to ensure product users are familiar with the permit requirements.
These new processes will help satisfy the APVMA's requirements and improve onfarm practices, ultimately supporting the productivity and sustainability of growers and our industry.
