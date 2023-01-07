Australian grain in demand

THE amount of Australian grain changing hands picked up in the lead up to the Christmas and new year period as evidenced by a lift in activity on the independent Clear Grain Exchange (CGX).
Harvest progressed significantly in many areas, and some were nearing the end, however in parts the challenging harvest continues to draw out.
Many growers were finalising transfers into forward contracts ahead of delivery due dates, and then offering their grain for sale on the exchange at the price they are willing to sell for.
This encouraged a lift in prices as buyers were looking to find and purchase grain to cover commitments.
Some 47 different buyer businesses purchased wheat, barley, canola, oats and lupins over the past two weeks across 15 port zones around Australia.
APW1 wheat traded for $477 a tonne at Kwinana, $427/t at Port Lincoln and $420/t at Port Kembla.
ASW1 was trading for $405/t at Geelong, $390/t at Port Adelaide, $387/t at Portland, $380/t at Geraldton and $377/t at Thevenard.
Meanwhile stock feed wheat traded for $386/t at Port Kembla, and FED1 wheat traded for $370/t at Geraldton, $369/t at Brisbane and $337/t at Port Adelaide.
Higher protein wheats continue to attract serious demand with H1 trading for $560/t at Geraldton, $550/t at Kwinana, and $474/t at Thevenard.
APH2 traded for $488/t at Newcastle.
H2 traded across nine different port zones around Australia at $520/t at Kwinana, $451/t at Port Adelaide and Port Lincoln, $437/t at Port Kembla and Thevenard, as examples.
Fifteen different wheat grades traded in total, highlighting the demand for all grades of wheat as buyers work out what they have and what they need.
Moving to barley, feed barley was trading in almost all port zones at $337/t at Port Kembla, $320/t at Esperance and Portland, $318/t at Melbourne and $310/t at Lucky Bay.
Lower quality feed barley was also trading anywhere from $0/t to more than a $20/t discount to standard feed depending on grade and location, BAR2 traded for $307/t in Newcastle, as an example.
Malt barley continues to attract premiums to feed. Spartacus traded $400/t in Kwinana and $378/t Geelong while Maximus was trading $340/t Kwinana as examples.
Canola was trading $815/t in Esperance, $762/t at Port Kembla, $758/t at Newcastle, $759/t at Melbourne and $755/t at Port Adelaide plus oil bonifications.
This is just a snippet of what traded.
Price variations between grades and across port zones in Australia remain extreme as the respective supply chains are bulging and prioritising which crops to try and move through.
It is also a result of growers' behaviour and their willingness to sell at the prices bid to them.
There is demand for your grain.
Plenty of grain is still to be bought for export and domestic use around Australia in 2023.
Many analysts have reported that Australian grain does not need to get cheaper to be competitive into international markets.
In fact, there is room for upside in Australian prices.
Growers and their agents have the power to ask for a price, rather than simply accepting one.
Rather than hitting cash bids as you deliver grain this harvest, consider delivering grain into warehouse and offering your grain at a price you feel is fair value.
There is often better value and more buyers for your grain than you may realise.
For more information or to see what values are trading contact Clear Grain Exchange on 1800 000 410 or email support@cgx.com.au
