Farm Weekly
Home/News

CGX reports an increase in buying activity

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
January 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian grain in demand

THE amount of Australian grain changing hands picked up in the lead up to the Christmas and new year period as evidenced by a lift in activity on the independent Clear Grain Exchange (CGX).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.