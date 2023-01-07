Farm Weekly
Home/News

GGA project assesses harvest efficiency

January 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Corrigin Farm Improvement Group's (CFIG) Veronika Crouch (left), with Sheridan Kowald, Stirlings to Coast Farmers, Peter Broley, Primary Sales, Glen Riethmuller, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Clint Pitman, CFIG and Michael Bailey, Primary Sales, at Mr Pitman's property at Corrigin. Photo by DPIRD.

FOR a second successive year, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has invested in an assessment of harvest losses in Western Australia to understand the optimum balance between acceptable grain loss and operational efficiency to minimise cost and maximise profits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.