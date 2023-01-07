Farm Weekly
Northam author Katie Stewart releases fourth book

By Belinda Hickman
January 7 2023 - 8:30pm
Northam-based author and illustrator Katie Stewart has released four books in four years, realising a life-long dream to become an illustrator. Ms Stewarts latest book, Wombat Cant Sing, was released earlier this year and was based on a story she wrote about 30 years ago. What Colour is the Sea hit the bookshelves in early 2020, just a week before Australia went into lockdown as a result of COVID-19. Where Do the Stars Go?, about a possum wondering where the stars go in the morning, was published in 2021 and was shortlisted for a WA Premiers Book Award in 2022.

