AN URGENT effort was today underway to evacuate and resupply parts of the Kimberley around Fitzroy Crossing, in the wake of Western Australia's worst ever flooding event.
A massive distribution effort began yesterday, with trucks and supplies now being diverted through South Australia and the Northern Territory via Port Augusta, with Main Roads WA approving permits for three-trailer trucks.
This includes supplies from Coles in Darwin to Kununurra, with other major supermarkets in talks with the state government to also contribute.
Aerial drops of food and medical supplies were to also begin as soon as the weather permitted, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said this afternoon.
"As we speak four trucks carrying food and fuel are en-route from Broome to Derby,'' Mr Dawson said.
"I want to reassure people that a range of agencies are working very hard to ensure food and medical care is getting to the people that need it most.
"The weather conditions are making transport difficult but DFES (Department of Fire and Emergency Services) and other agencies are looking at every possible option to keep essential supplies flowing."
A total 105 people have been relocated to Derby, including on trips of about 30 people at a time, aboard an Australian Defence Force C27 fixed wing plane which arrived in Exmouth on Wednesday afternoon.
There are plans for 86 adults and 38 children to be relocated from Fitzroy Crossing to Derby as soon as possible and 23 vulnerable people, including a newborn baby, were relocated from Nookanbah to Derby today, though authorities stressed no-one would be forced to evacuate if they did not wish to.
DFES commissioner Darren Klemm said the agency had received 47 requests for assistance since Wednesday afternoon and emergency services, including the Royal Flying Doctor Service, were providing supply and relocation support throughout Thursday and today.
Horizon Power has cut off power to 150 people in Fitzroy Crossing because of the high water levels, and residents have been warned to stay out of floodwaters because of the risk of contamination.
Mr Dawson said anyone who comes into contact with floodwaters should wash immediately with fresh supplies, particularly over cuts and abrasions.
"Follow basic hygiene procedures or practices, including washing affected areas of the body thoroughly with clean water and soap and disinfect open wounds," Mr Dawson said.
The region has been absolutely inundated as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie, which has caused rain to hang over the area for the past week.
Blina Station manager Jamie Morrison said he had never before experienced rain continuing on the station for five days without a break.
"We've never had a live system set on us for this long, dropping this much, this one just sort of sat on top of us for five days," Mr Morrison said.
"We're all good, but I think there are others that have water through their homestead and are in a bit of trouble - we just hope they're all OK."
The Fitzroy River peaked on Thursday morning at 15.81 metres - setting a record for the region - breaking the river banks, spreading across a 15 kilometres area and inundating pastoral stations along it.
At its peak, 60,000 cubic metres per second of water was surging down the river - equivalent to Perth's water use for 20 years.
The flows have eased in the past two days, but a fast flow of water is still travelling downstream, prompting extended flood and emergency warnings beyond Fitzroy Crossing to the communities of Lombadina, Bidyadanga, Cape Leveque and Roebuck Plains.
Broome and Derby have also been cut off from road access since Thursday.
Mr Dawson and Mr Klemm arrived in Broome at midday today on the first flight possible into the town since the flooding emergency began.
The local community has expressed its gratitude and come together during the emergency response, in what has been a devastating start to their annual wet season and an unprecedented situation in WA.
Damage to homes, farm buildings, fences and other infrastructure and stock losses could take weeks or months to assess, with many pastoralists unable to return or go up in helicopters to check on damage because of the continuing weather.
"It's not just the houses, but the plant and equipment that you typically have in the workshops and stuff around the houses," said Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association business development officer Lauren Bell.
"Then they've also suffered stock losses, that number is still to be determined."
More than 400 millimetres of rain has fallen over parts of the region this week, and the seven-day forecast shows that the weather system associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie will remain across northern Australia, bringing more rain and storms into Thursday and beyond.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS:
For SES assistance call 132 500.
In a life threatening situation call 000.
For the latest flood information call 1300 659 210 or visit bom.gov.au/wa/flood.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
An Emergency Situation has been declared. For more information visit the DFES website.
People who planned to travel to central or eastern Kimberley over the coming weeks are recommended to reconsider or delay their travel plans.
Phone services have been impacted across the following areas:- Durack, Lake Argyle, Mueller Ranges, Willare, Whydham and Ord River.
Residents should prepare for the loss of electronic banking and services.
COMMUNITY SAFETY
Hazards in flood waters to community inclusive of sewerage, debris, dead livestock and other risks to be managed by remaining outside of water whenever possible.
Hazards of driving through flood waters to be managed by ensuring only attempted when road depths are known and are safe to do so.
Take precautions with wildlife including snakes, domestic including wild dogs, or livestock animals disturbed by flood waters.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Updates will be provided when the situation changes.
For more information visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
