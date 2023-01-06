Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Authorities are racing to help Western Australians caught up in the state's worst flood

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN URGENT effort was today underway to evacuate and resupply parts of the Kimberley around Fitzroy Crossing, in the wake of Western Australia's worst ever flooding event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.